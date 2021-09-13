Results Archive
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Articles
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Afyon
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 26
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

September 13, 2021 6:30am
by:

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 12 (of 12) — Hangtown Motocross Classic — Prairie City SVRA — Rancho Cordova, California

250 Class

Motocross

Hangtown - 450

September 11, 2021
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France1 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States4 - 1 Kawasaki KX450
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States3 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
4Christian Craig
Christian Craig		 Temecula, CA United States United States5 - 4 Yamaha YZ450F
5Brandon Hartranft Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States United States7 - 6 Suzuki RM-Z450
6Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom United Kingdom9 - 5 Suzuki RM-Z450
7Ryan Surratt Ryan Surratt Corona, CA United States United States8 - 8 Husqvarna FC 450
8Justin Bogle Justin Bogle Cushing, OK United States United States10 - 7 KTM 450 SX-F
9Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany2 - DNS Honda CRF450R
10Robbie Wageman Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA United States United States12 - 9 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
The 2021 Hangtown Motocross Classic 250 Class overall podium: Justin Cooper (middle, 1-1 for first overall), Jo Shimoda (right, 4-2 for second overall), and RJ Hampshire (left, 2-6 for third overall).
The 2021 Hangtown Motocross Classic 250 Class overall podium: Justin Cooper (middle, 1-1 for first overall), Jo Shimoda (right, 4-2 for second overall), and RJ Hampshire (left, 2-6 for third overall). Align Media

450 Class

Motocross

Hangtown - 450

September 11, 2021
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France1 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States4 - 1 Kawasaki KX450
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States3 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
4Christian Craig
Christian Craig		 Temecula, CA United States United States5 - 4 Yamaha YZ450F
5Brandon Hartranft Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States United States7 - 6 Suzuki RM-Z450
6Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom United Kingdom9 - 5 Suzuki RM-Z450
7Ryan Surratt Ryan Surratt Corona, CA United States United States8 - 8 Husqvarna FC 450
8Justin Bogle Justin Bogle Cushing, OK United States United States10 - 7 KTM 450 SX-F
9Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany2 - DNS Honda CRF450R
10Robbie Wageman Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA United States United States12 - 9 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
The 2021 Hangtown Motocross Classic 250 Class overall podium: Dylan Ferrandis (middle, 1-3 for first overall), Eli Tomac (left, 4-1 for second overall), and Cooper Webb (right, 3-2 for third overall).
The 2021 Hangtown Motocross Classic 250 Class overall podium: Dylan Ferrandis (middle, 1-3 for first overall), Eli Tomac (left, 4-1 for second overall), and Cooper Webb (right, 3-2 for third overall). Align Media

Championship Standings

250 Class

Jett Lawrence is the 2021 Lucas Oil 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion.

Jett Lawrence and the Honda HRC crew celebrating his 250 Class championship.
Jett Lawrence and the Honda HRC crew celebrating his 250 Class championship. Align Media
Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia497
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States491
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia381
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States364
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan340
6Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States307
7Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States256
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States252
9Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States236
10Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA United States209
Full Standings

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France531
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States458
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany446
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States358
5Chase Sexton
La Moille, IL United States342
6Christian Craig
Temecula, CA United States292
7Marvin Musquin
La Reole France240
8Joey Savatgy
Thomasville, GA United States240
9Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States239
10Aaron Plessinger
Hamilton, OH United States232
Full Standings

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Round 10 (of 13)

Overall

GNCC

The Mountaineer - Overall

September 12, 2021
Summit Bechtel Reserve
Glen Jean, WV United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States United States Yamaha
2Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States United States KTM
3Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States United States Husqvarna
4Josh Toth Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States United States KTM
5Thad Duvall Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States United States Husqvarna
6Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States United States GasGas
7Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States United States Husqvarna
8Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States United States Yamaha
9Ruy Barbosa Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile Honda
10Trevor Bollinger Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States United States Husqvarna
Full Results

XC2

GNCC

The Mountaineer - XC2 Pro

September 12, 2021
Summit Bechtel Reserve
Glen Jean, WV United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States United States GasGas
2Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States United States Husqvarna
3Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States United States Yamaha
4Ruy Barbosa Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile Honda
5Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand New Zealand KTM
6Benjamin Nelko Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States United States Husqvarna
7Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States United States Honda
8Thorn Devlin Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States United States Beta
9Simon J Johnson Simon J Johnson Bennington, VT United States United States KTM
10Lyndon Snodgrass Lyndon Snodgrass Australia Australia Kawasaki
Full Results

XC3

GNCC

The Mountaineer - XC3 Pro-Am

September 12, 2021
Summit Bechtel Reserve
Glen Jean, WV United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States United States Husqvarna
2Chase A Colville Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States United States Yamaha
3Jason Lipscomb Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States United States KTM
4Jake Froman Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States United States Husqvarna
5Noah Clark Noah Clark Ozark, MO United States United States Yamaha
6Michael J Pillar Michael J Pillar Dover, OH United States United States GasGas
7Hunter Neuwirth Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States United States KTM
8Eli Childers Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States United States Yamaha
9Jack N Joy Jack N Joy Terre Haute, IN United States United States Sherco
10Max Fernandez Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States United States Beta
Full Results

WXC

GNCC

The Mountaineer - WXC

September 12, 2021
Summit Bechtel Reserve
Glen Jean, WV United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
2Becca N Sheets Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States United States Yamaha
3Mackenzie Tricker Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States United States KTM
4Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States United States Kawasaki
5Rachel Gutish Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States United States Kawasaki
6Prestin Raines Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States United States Yamaha
7Taylor Johnston Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States United States KTM
8Taylor Taylor Taylor Taylor Lawrenceburg, KY United States United States Yamaha
9Kayla Oneill Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States United States Kawasaki
10Annelisa Davis Annelisa Davis Birchrunville, PA United States United States Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States237
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States233
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States179
4Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States156
5Josh Strang Inverell Australia153
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States146
7Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States128
8Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States120
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States109
10Layne Michael Fairmont, WV United States81
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States262
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States223
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States160
4Ruy Barbosa Chile150
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States148
6Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand147
7Lyndon Snodgrass Australia146
8Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States123
9Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States120
10Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States114
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States280
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States228
3Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States193
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States160
5Noah Clark Ozark, MO United States152
6Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States136
7Michael J Pillar Dover, OH United States135
8Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States125
9Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States122
10Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States97
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand264
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States261
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia175
4Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States152
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States147
6Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States133
7Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada128
8Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States112
9Taylor Taylor Lawrenceburg, KY United States108
10Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States100
Full Standings

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Round 14 (of 16) — Sacramento Mile 1 — Cal Expo Fair — Sacramento, California

AFT SuperTwins

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

Round 15 (of 16) — Sacramento Mile 12 — Cal Expo Fair — Sacramento, California

AFT SuperTwins

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

Championship Standings

AFT SuperTwins

AFT Singles

AFT Production Twins

Other Championship Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)

Through Round 8 (of 19) 

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia355
2Romain Febvre France327
3Antonio Cairoli Italy326
4Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands321
5Jorge Prado Spain315
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland249
7Pauls Jonass Latvia231
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands212
9Alessandro Lupino Italy182
10Ben Watson United Kingdom143
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France361
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy312
3Jago Geerts Belgium290
4Jed Beaton Australia266
5Thibault Benistant France261
6Ruben Fernandez Spain251
7Rene Hofer Austria244
8Kay De Wolf Netherlands237
9Tom Vialle France227
10Mathys Boisrame France216
Full Standings

EMX250

MXGP

EMX250 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Nicholas Lapucci Italy187
2Kevin Horgmo Norway163
3Rick Elzinga Netherlands144
4Liam Everts Belgium108
5Yago Martinez Spain91
6Cornelius Toendel Norway88
7Dave Kooiker Netherlands77
8Andrea Bonacorsi Italy74
9Mike Gwerder Switzerland74
10Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia57
Full Standings

WMX

MXGP

WMX Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Courtney Duncan New Zealand176
2Kiara Fontanesi Italy167
3Nancy Van De Ven Netherlands148
4Shana Van Der Vlist Netherlands144
5Larissa Papenmeier Germany133
6Amandine Verstappen Belgium124
7Lynn Valk Netherlands121
8Sara Andersen Denmark101
9Daniela Guillen Spain98
10Elisa Galvagno Italy71
Full Standings

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO

Through Round 6 (of 9)

Pro Overall Standings

Australian ProMX

Through Round 3 (of 8)

Championship Standings

THOR MX1

Pirelli MX2

Maxxis MX3

U.S. SPRINT ENDURO

Through round 4 (of 9)

Pro Overall Standings

Pro2 Overall Standings

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Justin CooperMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Colt NicholsMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Dylan FerrandisLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Jett LawrenceLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Levi KitchenLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
View ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
TDBGNCCXC1
TDBGNCCXC2
TDBGNCCXC3
TDBGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
ItalyInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
USAInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
Dylan WrightCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Jake PiccoloCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
Cole ThompsonCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
Darian SanayeiCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Cole ThompsonCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
Darian SanayeiCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
Romain FebvreItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Kevin BenavidesDakar RallyBike
TDBEnduroCrossPro
Layne MichaelU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Johnny GirroirU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TDBWORCSPro MC
TDBFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TDBNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TDBNitro World GamesBest Trick
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

Read Now
November 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now