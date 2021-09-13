Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 12 (of 12) — Hangtown Motocross Classic — Prairie City SVRA — Rancho Cordova, California
250 Class
Motocross
Hangtown - 450September 11, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|1 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|4 - 1
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|3 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|
Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|5 - 4
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ United States
|7 - 6
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|6
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England United Kingdom
|9 - 5
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|7
|Ryan Surratt
|Corona, CA United States
|8 - 8
|Husqvarna FC 450
|8
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK United States
|10 - 7
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|2 - DNS
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA United States
|12 - 9
|Yamaha YZ450F
450 Class
Motocross
Championship Standings
250 Class
Jett Lawrence is the 2021 Lucas Oil 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion.
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|497
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|491
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|381
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|364
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|340
|6
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|307
|7
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|256
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|252
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|236
|10
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA
|209
450 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|531
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|458
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|446
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|358
|5
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|342
|6
|
Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|292
|7
|
Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|240
|8
|
Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|240
|9
|
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|239
|10
|
Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|232
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES
Round 10 (of 13)
Overall
GNCC
The Mountaineer - OverallSeptember 12, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC United States
|Yamaha
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT United States
|KTM
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN United States
|Husqvarna
|4
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT United States
|KTM
|5
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV United States
|Husqvarna
|6
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA United States
|GasGas
|7
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA United States
|Husqvarna
|8
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN United States
|Yamaha
|9
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|Honda
|10
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC United States
|Husqvarna
XC2
GNCC
The Mountaineer - XC2 ProSeptember 12, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA United States
|GasGas
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA United States
|Husqvarna
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN United States
|Yamaha
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|Honda
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland New Zealand
|KTM
|6
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA United States
|Husqvarna
|7
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL United States
|Honda
|8
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA United States
|Beta
|9
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT United States
|KTM
|10
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Australia
|Kawasaki
XC3
GNCC
The Mountaineer - XC3 Pro-AmSeptember 12, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC United States
|Husqvarna
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA United States
|Yamaha
|3
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV United States
|KTM
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN United States
|Husqvarna
|5
|Noah Clark
|Ozark, MO United States
|Yamaha
|6
|Michael J Pillar
|Dover, OH United States
|GasGas
|7
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL United States
|KTM
|8
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC United States
|Yamaha
|9
|Jack N Joy
|Terre Haute, IN United States
|Sherco
|10
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA United States
|Beta
WXC
GNCC
The Mountaineer - WXCSeptember 12, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|Yamaha
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH United States
|Yamaha
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC United States
|KTM
|4
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH United States
|Kawasaki
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN United States
|Kawasaki
|6
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC United States
|Yamaha
|7
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY United States
|KTM
|8
|Taylor Taylor
|Lawrenceburg, KY United States
|Yamaha
|9
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY United States
|Kawasaki
|10
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA United States
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|237
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|233
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|179
|4
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|156
|5
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|153
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|146
|7
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|128
|8
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|120
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|109
|10
|Layne Michael
|Fairmont, WV
|81
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|262
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|223
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|160
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|150
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|148
|6
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|147
|7
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|146
|8
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|123
|9
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|120
|10
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA
|114
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|280
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|228
|3
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|193
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|160
|5
|Noah Clark
|Ozark, MO
|152
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|136
|7
|Michael J Pillar
|Dover, OH
|135
|8
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|125
|9
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|122
|10
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|97
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|264
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|261
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|175
|4
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|152
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|147
|6
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|133
|7
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|128
|8
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|112
|9
|Taylor Taylor
|Lawrenceburg, KY
|108
|10
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|100
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Round 14 (of 16) — Sacramento Mile 1 — Cal Expo Fair — Sacramento, California
AFT SuperTwins
AFT Singles
AFT Production Twins
Round 15 (of 16) — Sacramento Mile 12 — Cal Expo Fair — Sacramento, California
AFT SuperTwins
AFT Singles
AFT Production Twins
Championship Standings
AFT SuperTwins
AFT Singles
AFT Production Twins
Other Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)
Through Round 8 (of 19)
Championship Standings
MXGP
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|355
|2
|Romain Febvre
|327
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|326
|4
|Jeffrey Herlings
|321
|5
|Jorge Prado
|315
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|249
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|231
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|212
|9
|Alessandro Lupino
|182
|10
|Ben Watson
|143
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|361
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|312
|3
|Jago Geerts
|290
|4
|Jed Beaton
|266
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|261
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|251
|7
|Rene Hofer
|244
|8
|Kay De Wolf
|237
|9
|Tom Vialle
|227
|10
|Mathys Boisrame
|216
EMX250
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Nicholas Lapucci
|187
|2
|Kevin Horgmo
|163
|3
|Rick Elzinga
|144
|4
|Liam Everts
|108
|5
|Yago Martinez
|91
|6
|Cornelius Toendel
|88
|7
|Dave Kooiker
|77
|8
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|74
|9
|Mike Gwerder
|74
|10
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|57
WMX
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|176
|2
|Kiara Fontanesi
|167
|3
|Nancy Van De Ven
|148
|4
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|144
|5
|Larissa Papenmeier
|133
|6
|Amandine Verstappen
|124
|7
|Lynn Valk
|121
|8
|Sara Andersen
|101
|9
|Daniela Guillen
|98
|10
|Elisa Galvagno
|71
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO
Through Round 6 (of 9)
Pro Overall Standings
Australian ProMX
Through Round 3 (of 8)
Championship Standings
THOR MX1
Pirelli MX2
Maxxis MX3
U.S. SPRINT ENDURO
Through round 4 (of 9)
Pro Overall Standings
Pro2 Overall Standings
2021 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Cooper
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Colt Nichols
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Jett Lawrence
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Levi Kitchen
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|View Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|NA
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC1
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC2
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC3
|TDB
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Italy
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|USA
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Jake Piccolo
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Cole Thompson
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|Darian Sanayei
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Cole Thompson
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|Darian Sanayei
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Romain Febvre
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Kevin Benavides
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TDB
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|Layne Michael
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Johnny Girroir
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TDB
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TDB
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins