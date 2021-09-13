Jason Weigandt walks and talks in the Hangtown pits, grabbing Hunter Lawrence for intel on the Lawrence family afterparty, and super agent Lucas Mirtl, who pitched the U.S. industry on the boys from Australia. Some people laughed at him. Weigandt also grabs Michael Lindsay to ask about the end of his FXR Chaparral Honda team, which housed Coty Schock and Carson Mumford. The Weege Show is presented by RaceTech.com and Race Tech’s engine and suspension seminars. Go too RaceTech.com for more.