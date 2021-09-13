Honda HRC’ s Jett Lawrence entered the final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship with a 23-point gap over Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper. Lawrence had the opportunity to wrap up the title by the end of the first moto as long as he finished ahead of Cooper. Well, when the gate dropped, Lawrence made the finale a little more exciting than he would have liked. While Cooper started in the top three and quickly got to the lead and did what he needed to do—focus on himself and win—Jett ran into issues, crashing twice and finding himself outside of the 25 early. Eventually, he managed to make a last-lap pass on Cooper’s teammate Jarrett Frye in order to finish the moto eighth. It all came down to the final moto as Lawrence had an 11-point lead.

Jett had to get a seventh or better in the second moto but once again Cooper got a great start and then ran away with the moto win as Lawrence found himself on the ground early. However, the 18-year-old Honda rider was able to regroup from the mistake and pull of a third-place finish, claiming the title by six points over Cooper. Lawrence claiming the title means he became the first Australian to win the 250 Class Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship title. After the race, Lawrence spoke with the media via Zoom.

Jett, what didn’t happen today? Was it nerves or was it just bad circumstances and things going wrong? What was the problem? It obviously didn’t go as smoothly, I’m sure, as you were hoping it would go?

Jett Lawrence: I’ll tell you what didn’t happen. I didn’t ride good at all. I sucked today. Practices were good. First moto start I was sleeping. Riding way too fast for the track and rushing stuff. Just being stupid, really. But, thankfully got a bit of a blessing of coming up to eighth and then obviously finishing third in the second one which thankfully wrapped it up. It was not looking pretty after that first one.

Congratulations, first of all. Can you take us through the feeling, the emotion and everything when you crossed the line and knew that you had the championship?

The feeling when I went across the finish line was my body was dying. That’s the actual feeling. It was cool. I don't think it’s actually really sunk in yet, realistically. I think tomorrow once I wake up and kind of actually process everything… I’m still trying to process everything right now. Once it really sinks in, I think I’ll actually believe it but I’m still dreaming right now. it was really cool to wrap it up and finally get to have a break after this weekend.