Saturday’s Hangtown Motocross Classic marked the final time in a six-year run that Eli Tomac would hop aboard his Monster Energy Kawasaki. In his time with the brand, Tomac amassed four championships in the 450 Class with three Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship titles and one Monster Energy AMA Supercross title. He also claimed 62 wins with the brand and had one of the most successful runs of a rider/brand combo in motocross history. The Colorado native was able to say farewell on top as he won the final moto at Hangtown on Saturday to claim second overall on the day. As Tomac says goodbye to Kawasaki and to long-time mechanic Brian Kranz, he spoke with the media via Zoom at the end of the day to discuss it all.

It sure looked like we were going to be talking to you as the overall race winner. Just got edged out by Dylan Ferrandis, but you did win the final moto of the year. Are you still satisfied with the way it turned out, even though it ended up being a very close second overall?

Eli Tomac: Yeah. It was close. It was disheartening from moto one because I had a really good pace going. I felt like I was going to be able to catch those guys, and of course just missed my one main line there, the line that I was taking by a couple inches. I washed my front end out on that pretty gnarly off-camber there. Ended up crashing. I actually tweaked my thumb pretty good. That’s why once I got up and going, my speed was kind of mediocre. Thankfully, I was able to tape it and get some strength back into it for moto two. Rode pretty good in moto two and made my way to the front, and that was it. Once again, Dylan was strong for those two motos.