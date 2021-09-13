Dutchman Rick Elzinga sits third in the EMX250 standings through four rounds behind Nicholas Lapucci and Kevin Horgmo. The 19-year-old appears to have a promising career in motocross ahead of him as he was looking to move up to MX2 in 2022. But earlier this year, GateDropMX spoke with Elzinga about his future and learned he was without a ride for the following year and was considering returning to school full time instead. That’s when “MXMattii” on the VitalMX.com forums started a discussion. In what turned out to be a 12-page thread with many twists and turns, member “Brent” or Brent Norman, reached out to Elzinga about the prospect of racing the final two rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro AMA Motocross Championship in California. Within days, Norman had booked Elzinga flights to come stay with him in his Southern California home and went out to AEO Powersports in Murrieta, California to purchase a 2022 KTM 250 SX-F for Elzinga to race. With suspension, handlebars, his seat, and a dream, Elzinga made it to California to race Fox Raceway 2 and Hangtown in an effort to show what he’s capable of as he looks for a future in motocross. Unfortunately, he boiled fuel in 250 moto one at Fox Raceway and had the gas cap pop off and splash him with gas, some of which he swallowed. The illness that ensued coupled with the heat was enough to spoil what looked to be a good day for him. But this past weekend in Hangtown, he put 17-16 scores together for 16th overall on another sweltering hot day in California.

We caught up with him afterwards to hear all about his wild American adventure.

Racer X: Let’s go back and start with this whole journey and how it started, because people know about this Vital thread, but when did you get a call or a DM? When did this whole process start to get you here?

Rick Elzinga: Well, GateDropMX made a story about me and it was mostly about me choosing between school and motocross, because I’m doing both now. And this year, you know, I told myself, either next year I will have a contract and get a salary or get paid to ride, or I quit and continue with school because next year school is getting really busy, and I don’t really have time to do both things. So, this year is a bit of an all-out year for me. After that, Mattii from MXMag wrote [about] that GateDropMX story and he put it on Vital MX and some people reacted on that. Some people also… [like] Brent Norman. He told me that he had a 450 and that he broke his foot, and that I could come over and ride. And that’s how it started a little bit. From there on, we got in contact first through DM and later just through messages. Yeah, basically, I told him that the 450 would be a bit of a crazy thing for me because I never rode one. So, he bought a 250 for me and he tried to get everything dialed here. Of course, just a stock KTM. I brought my own suspension and handlebars and seat, and I just came over and stayed at his place and trained a bit. I ride as much as we can and tried to get the best of the bike, which we did. I think I can be satisfied with a stock bike right now.