So far, nothing too abnormal had transpired, but when the gate dropped for the second moto things started getting crazy. Coty Schock and Ken Roczen came together in the first turn, causing Schock to go down hard. His bike than shot into Ferrandis, taking him down as well. Roczen also rolled into the mechanics’ area and ended up retiring with some sort of ankle and/or foot problem. No official word on it just yet, but he was walking around, albeit with a limp, under his own power afterward. Just like that, the winner and runner-up from the first moto were way, way back, and out of the race, respectively.

Christian Craig led at this time, but Cooper Webb was able to commandeer the lead after four laps. All of a sudden, Webb was in position to nail down his first moto and overall win of the summer, but someone forgot to give Tomac the meme. After hounding Webb for lap after lap, Tomac finally made a move stick and motored away. It sure looked like Tomac was going to deliver his team one final win via 4-1 scores, but then it became apparent that Ferrandis, who didn’t need to win at all, was on a hell of a charge. An obviously extremely motivated Ferrandis was coming, and he was coming fast, and as the race wound down, he was all over Christian Craig, knifing around him with roughly two laps left. The overall winner had shifted yet again for the third time in the moto, but this time it wouldn’t change. Ferrandis capped off what was truly an incredible season by ripping his way through the pack to yank what seemed like certain victory out of the hands of Tomac and Monster Energy Kawasaki.

Afterward, before the podium celebration there was an air of finality within the Kawasaki ranks—hugs were happening everywhere, hands were being shaken, and the words, ‘Thank you,’ were exchanged more than a few times. Moments later, Tomac, who didn’t even know how to open his champagne bottle when he won right here back in 2010 in what was his first race as a professional, joined 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 450 National champion Ferrandis and 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Webb on the podium for the final 450 podium of the year.