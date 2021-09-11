Jason Weigandt previews the final round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross from Hangtown, with a special interview with Eli Tomac and his mechanic Brian Kranz, who will end their 11-season run together tomorrow. According to our stats, the duo is second all-time in rider/mechanic wins in AMA motocross and supercross. They could score another one tomorrow, as Hangtown has been very, very good to Tomac.

The Weege show presented by Honda and the Talon Sport Side-by-Side. With 1000cc of power and long travel suspension and seating for up to four, it's fun for the whole family. See how life is better side by side with a Honda.