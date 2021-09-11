Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown National in Northern California, for the 12th and final round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

SECOND QUALIFYING SESSIONS

The times were slower in the second qualifying session, which means as far as overall qualifying goes, the second qualifier doesn’t mean a whole lot. That doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to talk about, however. The second sessions begin with practice starts, followed by an actual gate drop, and it was none other than Eli Tomac who shot out of the gate and took off like a fugitive running from a pack of police cruisers. He didn’t let up for several laps, either. Christian Craig stuck on him at first, but ended up going down hard when he swapped in a set of whoops. Fortunately, he was able to get up and rejoin the session.