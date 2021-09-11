Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown National in Northern California, for the 12th and final round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
MORNING REPORT
It’s time to kick off the final round of 2021 as the Hangtown Classic bookends the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship today. After eight long months of racing, we’re down to the end of racing for the AMA Supercross and Motocross contingent in 2021. It has been particularly grueling the last few weeks with a steady dose of very hot days at the races pushing riders to dig deep one last time before the season comes to an end.
It’s also great to be back at Hangtown after we missed coming here last year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The fans of Northern California have been without action for over two years now and the crowds today should be strong on the hillsides. It will also be hot again today though with temperatures ending up in the low 90s.
The 250 Class is the only championship still up for grabs as we enter the 12th and final round today. Jett Lawrence has been on a tear the last few weeks and suddenly went from an 11-point deficit after the summer break to a 23-point lead entering the finale. A Lawrence first moto win would clinch him the 2021 250 Class championship, so it will be interesting to see how the young Australian approaches his day.
As for his counterpart Justin Cooper, Cooper has been struggling of late. He’s been dealing with an illness that stems back to Unadilla and it has certainly slowed his momentum to nearly a complete halt. He did turn things around a little bit last week at Fox Raceway with a strong second moto to end up in second, but he needed to stop the bleeding from Jett Lawrence perhaps a little earlier. Now, Lawrence just needs 27 points to wrap up this championship today.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|464
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|441
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|349
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|327
|5
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|307
The track here at Hangtown may end up being fairly solid thanks to some early Friday rains. Rain at this time of the year in California is not exactly common and the sun had been beating down on the Prairie City OHV Park which was creating a hard top layer entering this weekend, but the rain yesterday will have softened the soil a bit. The track crew does a great job here anyway and we should have some prime track conditions to go racing.
In the 450 Class, Dylan Ferrandis may have already clinched the championship, but there’s still a lot up for grabs. Ken Roczen sits just nine points ahead of Eli Tomac for second in the championship, and Tomac has been on fire down the stretch. With two wins on the trot at Ironman and Fox Raceway, Tomac is coming into a track where he has historically done quite well at in Hangtown.
The question seems to be what type of Dylan Ferrandis we’re going to get today. If we get the Ferrandis we’ve seen most of this year combine with the current form of Eli Tomac, we could be in for a battle royale. But understandably, Ferrandis may still be coming down from the emotional and physical release of clinching the title a week ago and may not bring that same level of intensity today. Either way, it should still be a great day to drop the gates and go racing one more time in 2021.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|486
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|424
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|415
|4
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|342
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|316
Be sure to check the broadcast listings below to follow along with racing throughout the day. Also note that the 450 Class will be going first today so don’t be alarmed that you’ve missed any racing if you tune in and see 450 Moto 1 on the line. Let’s go racing from Hangtown!
- Motocross
- QualifyingLiveSeptember 11 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Moto 1LiveSeptember 11 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Moto 1LiveSeptember 11 - 5:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2LiveSeptember 11 - 6:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)September 11 - 7:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2LiveSeptember 11 - 7:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2 (Delayed)September 11 - 8:00 PM