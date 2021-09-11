Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown National in Northern California, for the 12th and final round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

450 MOTO 1

As the gates dropped at Hangtown, 450 Moto 1 fired to life, and it was Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen who was side-by-side with Dylan Ferrandis as they crossed the holeshot line and it was officially given to Roczen. Ferrandis fought back on the outside, but Roczen controlled the inside into the next corner and took hold of the race lead.

Ferrandis made a small mistake that nearly turned into a big one as he shot off the side of the track on the tabletop out of the second corner. The quick off-track excursion allowed Ferrandis’ teammate Christian Craig to initially sneak by into second place with Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac rounding out the top five.

Roczen began sprinting out front like he normally did and opened up a bit of a gap on Craig early before Ferrandis caught and passed Craig to get back into second place. Quickly, Craig would also lose positions to Cooper Webb and then Eli Tomac as the Yamaha man slid back to fifth, but the top five opened up a sizable margin on the rest of the field by the 10-minute mark.

Eli Tomac was the man on the move through the mid-point of the moto as he slowly caught Cooper Webb for third and engaged in a battle. While Tomac and Webb were battling, Ferrandis was beginning to catch Roczen out front as well. Roczen has tended to lose a little pace at the halfway point of motos lately, but this was simply just Ferrandis going faster by this point as they both continued to run a strong pace.

Tomac eventually made that move on Webb and the second lap he had in clear air resulted in a lap 1.5 seconds faster than Roczen and Ferrandis out front. Just as Tomac really seemed like he was going to find his groove, the Kawasaki man made a mistake in the off-camber corner on the far side of the track and lost third place again to Cooper Webb.

Suddenly, Roczen and Ferrandis had over a 10 second lead on anyone else and it was down to just the two of them to decide the moto victory. With about five minutes left in the moto, Ferrandis finally made his move stick as he shot down the inside of the new roller section by the pond corner. Not even three corners later, Ferrandis had already opened up a few seconds on Roczen behind him as the Honda man seemed to exhale and try to regroup.

It didn’t seem to matter whether Roczen could regroup or not because Ferrandis found another zone late in the race and expanded his lead out to over 10 seconds in the remaining five minutes of the race. Fresh off his championship crowning moment last week, Dylan Ferrandis took the win in the first 450 Class moto at Hangtown.

Roczen followed him through in second place with Cooper Webb holding on for third. Tomac actually slipped back into the clutches of Craig late in the race, but the Kawasaki man would hold on for fourth place with Craig settling for fifth.

"I think I just can ride without pressure now and can just have fun on the bike," said Ferrandis. "I was chasing Ken and not trying to push so hard and I had some better lines and found a way to pass. I was just having fun out there on the track."