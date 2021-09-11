Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
MXGP of
Afyon
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Live Now
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Combined Qualifying
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Combined Qualifying
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Live Now
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 25
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sun Sep 26
Peacock Presents Exclusive Postseason Special Following Hangtown

September 11, 2021 8:00am | by:
With two of the deepest fields of talent in the history of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the 2021 season of the world's most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series has been one to remember. As the world returned to a sense of normalcy, the passionate motocross fanbase eagerly returned to the Nationals in droves throughout the summer, while hundreds of thousands of viewers watched from home on MAVTV Motorsports Network, NBC, and NBC Sports Network, or on their mobile device through Peacock. As a result, some of the biggest audiences in series history witnessed the fastest riders on the planet provide incredible competition on the track in pursuit of the Edison Dye Cup in the 450 Class and the Gary Jones Cup in the 250 Class.

As the season prepares to come to a dramatic conclusion with the legendary Hangtown Motocross Classic, where a new champion will be crowned in the 250 Class, a highly anticipated celebration of the season awaits. To commemorate this incredible summer of racing, Peacock will present exclusive extended coverage for its subscribers once the final checkered flag flies in Northern California.

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Postseason Special, presented by MotoSport.com, will kick off at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, only on Peacock, and will put the finishing touches on the 2021 campaign with a 30-minute livestream wrap-up. Featuring the broadcast team of Ashley Reynard, Jason Weigandt, and Jeff Emig, this special presentation will look back at the 12 rounds of racing that comprised this compelling season. From a run through of the summer's biggest and most memorable moments, to interviews with American motocross' newest champions and the newly crowned Marty Smith Rookie of the Year, the Postseason Special will provide a rare opportunity to go in-depth with the athletes who laid it all on the line in pursuit of the sport's most prestigious titles.

In addition to the livestream following the conclusion of the Hangtown Motocross Classic, Peacock subscribers will also have on-demand access to the Postseason Special through the Peacock Video-On-Demand (VOD) library.

For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:

