Today, during the final round of Pro Motocross at the Hangtown Motocross Classic, Stewart's Husqvarna deal was announced.

“I’m really excited,” Stewart said. “This all came right at the end of the supercross season. They gave me the opportunity and I was like, ‘I definitely can’t turn this down.’ I’m actually really excited because it turned in to be a two-year deal. I know my previous, past teams I’ve been on has been a one-year deal or supercross-only, but to have this a full indoor-outdoor sealed for two years is great for me. It’s a great opportunity, so I’m excited.”

Zach Osborne’s future is uncertain due to the back injury that impacted his 2021 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and his title defense in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and Dean Wilson’s contract with Husqvarna is reportedly up at the end of this month. The third rider currently on the team, 2018 450SX Champion Jason Anderson who has been sidelined with an injury since June, is expected to sign with Monster Energy Kawasaki, meaning Stewart becomes the first rider locked into the Husqvarna team for 2022. With contracts coming to a close at the end of this month, more silly season news is expected to drop within the next few weeks.