Malcolm Stewart has officially gone from Star to Rockstar. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna has announced a deal with Stewart for 2022 and 2023. The Florida native completed his best season in the premier class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2021 as a member of the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team, where he finished a career-best sixth in the standings. The 2016 250SX East Region champion also earned his maiden 450SX podium at the 2021 Salt Lake City 1 Supercross, finishing behind Red Bull KTM riders Marvin Musquin and Cooper Webb. Stewart’s deal with the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team was a one-year, supercross-only deal, but now his new contract with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna squad is a two-year deal that will see him compete in both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Stewart has not raced Pro Motocross since the 2014 Budds Creek National on July 12, 2014.
Stewart thanked the Star Racing team on Instagram in early May.
On Wednesday, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna posted a chest-mounted GoPro video, barely hinting Stewart’s SevenMX pants.
Today, during the final round of Pro Motocross at the Hangtown Motocross Classic, Stewart's Husqvarna deal was announced.
“I’m really excited,” Stewart said. “This all came right at the end of the supercross season. They gave me the opportunity and I was like, ‘I definitely can’t turn this down.’ I’m actually really excited because it turned in to be a two-year deal. I know my previous, past teams I’ve been on has been a one-year deal or supercross-only, but to have this a full indoor-outdoor sealed for two years is great for me. It’s a great opportunity, so I’m excited.”
Zach Osborne’s future is uncertain due to the back injury that impacted his 2021 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and his title defense in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and Dean Wilson’s contract with Husqvarna is reportedly up at the end of this month. The third rider currently on the team, 2018 450SX Champion Jason Anderson who has been sidelined with an injury since June, is expected to sign with Monster Energy Kawasaki, meaning Stewart becomes the first rider locked into the Husqvarna team for 2022. With contracts coming to a close at the end of this month, more silly season news is expected to drop within the next few weeks.