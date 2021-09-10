Strength Versus Strength: Ferrandis had established himself as a late-race player. That, also, is the rep for three-time 450 National Motocross Champion Eli Tomac. It took Eli a few too many races to get it going this year, but once he did, we were treated to irresistible force versus immovable object wars to the checkers between he and Ferrandis. Eli held on during a RedBud nail biter where they both put in their best laps on the last lap. Later, Eli played the chaser to Ferrandis at Washougal, but beast mode was met with beast mode as Ferrandis held on. At Ironman, they were wheel-to-wheel in moto one for thirty minutes. Strength verses strength keeps it interesting to the end.

Veterans Days: Tomac and Roczen are now the establishment of the 450 class, with five of these 450MX crowns in total. They weren’t quite the 24-moto package Ferrandis was this year, but on days when they have it, they’ve still got it. Tomac logged a scintillating charge at Southwick, a mega-run at Washougal, and just absolutely ripped at Budds Creek and Ironman. When he’s hammering like that, it’s like watching fireworks go off, and everyone likes to see action at its most explosive.

As for Roczen, his talent lies in creating the technical masterpiece, and that’s exactly what his Unadilla 1-1 represented. No one was touching his work on that day, even his competitors could only watch.

The Duo: Jett versus Justin. Justin versus Jett. The points got away late in the game for Justin Cooper but the title tilt in the 250s swung back and forth most of the way. Jett was slightly better at the beginning, Justin better in the middle, and Jett again at the end. That’s the kind of unpredictability you love to see. Plus, there’s so much to unpack. What changed for Cooper late in the year, and in those second motos? How did Jett find more late in the season? This could be a career-defining title for either rider, and with the whole season so close, the pressure just ramped higher and higher.