Kris Keefer and crew took a 2022 Husqvarna FC 250 up to Glen Helen Raceway to take their first ride on the machine. While there are no changes to the machine from the 2021 FC 250, Keefer pulls in three different riders to compare their thoughts on the FC 250 compared to the feel of a KTM 250 SX-F. Keefer is joined by privateer Jacob Runkles, who currently races in the 450 Class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, aboard a GasGas MC 450F; Fox Racing athlete manager Kenny Day; and Kris’ son, amateur racer Aden Keefer. Check out what Keefer and his test trio have to say about the feel of the bike compared to other stock machines.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby



