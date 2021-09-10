Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Articles
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Articles
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Afyon
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sun Sep 12
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: When We Were Kings Podcast on 1981 Trophee des Nations Team USA

September 10, 2021 2:30pm | by: &
Listen: When We Were Kings Podcast on 1981 Trophee des Nations Team USA

Forty years ago, a quartet of young Americans traveled to Europe and turned the World Motocross community on its head. Danny Laporte, Chuck Sun, Donnie Hansen, and Johnny O’Mara won the Trophée des Nations (250) on September 6, 1981 in Lommel, Belgium, and then the Motocross des Nations (500) a week later in West Germany.

This is a special collaboration between Racer X Illustrated and We Went Fast. “When We Were Kings” ran in the September/October 1998 issue of Racer X magazine—yes, 1998, when Racer X was in its first year as a full-color glossy and only printing six times a year. “When We Were Kings” is the story behind how the team was formed and how they pulled off the most stunning upset in motocross history.

Here’s a brief synopsis if you’re not already familiar: In 1981, for the third year in a row, the AMA wasn’t even going to send a team. Then a magazine editor named Dick Miller stepped in to take over the organizing efforts and whipped up interest. The man literally held bake sale–style events to raise money.

Winning one of the events would have been massive. Winning both was shocking.

Be sure leave a review and rating and share this show with a friend.

Listen to in the embedded player below, or get it from your local podcast player.

Read Now
November 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now