Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the 12th and final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

The Fox Raceway 2 National top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250 Class

Brayden Lessler (18-17 for 17th overall) | 100 points

450 Class

Matthew Hubert (19-17 for 19th overall)| 100 points

Note: 100 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

