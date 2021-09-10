The Moto Marketing Podcast is truly a podcast unlike any other, featuring some of the most iconic moto companies and athletes discussing how they’ve developed and grown their brands. Luke Nesler also brings his insight as a marketing professional about growing your own company or personal brand. If you’re trying to grow your moto business or become more appealing to sponsors, this is the show for you. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Luke Nesler is joined by Kibby Pollak of My Pitboard to talk about the invention of a product that was totally new to the motocross market and how he has worked to grow the awareness and understanding of his revolutionary tool.

Listen to the podcast in the player below or watch the podcast in the embedded video below.