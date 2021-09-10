Joey Savatgy Out for Pro Motocross Finale, Kevin Moranz to Fill-In

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS’s Joey Savatgy has announced he will sit out the final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Savatgy finished 9-9 for ninth overall at the Fox Raceway 2 National last weekend then posted the following:

“Pala 2 not the best. Really been struggling with something lately but haven’t pin pointed what exactly. Getting blood work done this week to hopefully get things figured out. Bummer to not ride to my potential but it’s not from a lack of effort. Thanks to my fans and my @teamrmatvmc team.”

This evening, Savatgy posted an update, saying he will sit out the finale tomorrow in California.