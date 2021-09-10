Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Afyon
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sun Sep 12
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Hangtown and the Mountaineer GNCC

How to Watch Hangtown and the Mountaineer GNCC

September 10, 2021 2:10pm
by:

The 12th and final round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, September 11, at Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California, for the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT.

Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

NBCSN will carry delayed coverage of the second 250 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT and the second 450 Class moto starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

Following its typical summer break, the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will return this weekend with the tenth round Mountaineer GNCC at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Beckley, West Virginia. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Hangtown

     Saturday, September 11
    Hangtown Motocross Classic
    Rancho Cordova, CA US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      September 11 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      September 11 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      September 11 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      September 11 - 5:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      September 11 - 5:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 2 
      Live
      September 11 - 6:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      September 11 - 7:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      September 11 - 7:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      September 11 - 8:00 PM
      nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule
The Hangtown Motocross Classic broadcast schedule.
The Hangtown Motocross Classic broadcast schedule. Pro Motocross

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC TV Schedule
The Mountaineer GNCC pro bike broadcast schedule.
The Mountaineer GNCC pro bike broadcast schedule. GNCC Racing

2021 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia464
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States441
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia349
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States327
5Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States307
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France486
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany424
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States415
4Chase Sexton
La Moille, IL United States342
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States316
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States212
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States203
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States158
4Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States156
5Josh Strang Inverell Australia153
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States232
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States198
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States146
4Lyndon Snodgrass Australia135
5Ruy Barbosa Chile132
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States250
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States203
3Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States193
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States142
5Noah Clark Ozark, MO United States136
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States236
2Rachael Archer New Zealand234
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia175
4Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States134
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States131
Full Standings

2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows

Episode 1 - 450 Class

Episode 2 - 250 Class

Other Links

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Pro Motocross Live Timing

Download the Pro Motocross App 

2021 AMA Numbers

2021 Pro Motocross Teams

Hangtown Motocross Classic

Hangtown Motocross Classic Race Center

Hangtown Motocross Classic 250 Class Entry List

Motocross

Hangtown - 250 Entry List

September 11, 2021
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
18Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
32Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
33Derek Drake
San Luis Obispo, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z250
Complete Entry List

Hangtown Motocross Classic 450 Class Entry List

Motocross

Hangtown - 450 Entry List

September 11, 2021
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
7Aaron Plessinger
Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
14Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
17Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States KTM 450 SX-F
Complete Entry List

Grand National Cross Country Series

The Mountaineer GNCC

The Mountaineer GNCC Race Center
The Mountaineer GNCC Starting Rows

Other Info

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Prairie City SVRA
13300 White Rock Rd
Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Motos — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT

Grand National Cross Country Series

Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve
2550 Jack Furst Dr
Glen Jean, WV 25846

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Grand National Cross Country Series

Get tickets to the Mountaineer GNCC.

Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The 2021 Hangtown Motocross Classic layout.
The 2021 Hangtown Motocross Classic layout. Pro Motocross

Grand National Cross Country Series

The 2021 Mountaineer GNCC layout.
The 2021 Mountaineer GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

Animated Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Race Day Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Hangtown Motocross Classic Race Day Schedule

Saturday, September 11, 2021

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Rancho Cordova, California.

2021 Hangtown Motocross Classic race day schedule.
2021 Hangtown Motocross Classic race day schedule. Pro Motocross

Grand National Cross Country Series

The Mountaineer GNCC Saturday and Sunday Schedule

Saturday, September 11, 2021 and Sunday, September 12, 2021

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Glen Jean, West Virginia.

The 2021 Mountaineer GNCC Saturday and Sunday Schedule
The 2021 Mountaineer GNCC Saturday and Sunday Schedule GNCC Racing
