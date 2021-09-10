The 12th and final round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, September 11, at Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California, for the Hangtown Motocross Classic.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT.
Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.
NBCSN will carry delayed coverage of the second 250 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT and the second 450 Class moto starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.
Following its typical summer break, the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will return this weekend with the tenth round Mountaineer GNCC at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Beckley, West Virginia. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
HangtownSaturday, September 11
- QualifyingLiveSeptember 11 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Moto 1LiveSeptember 11 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Moto 1LiveSeptember 11 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Moto 1LiveSeptember 11 - 5:00 PM
- 450 Moto 1LiveSeptember 11 - 5:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2LiveSeptember 11 - 6:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)September 11 - 7:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2LiveSeptember 11 - 7:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2 (Delayed)September 11 - 8:00 PM
Grand National Cross Country Series
- GNCC
The MountaineerSpecialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Round
Sunday, September 12
2021 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|464
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|441
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|349
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|327
|5
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|307
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|486
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|424
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|415
|4
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|342
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|316
Grand National Cross Country Series
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|212
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|203
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|158
|4
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|156
|5
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|153
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|232
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|198
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|146
|4
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|135
|5
|Ruy Barbosa
|132
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|250
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|203
|3
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|193
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|142
|5
|Noah Clark
|Ozark, MO
|136
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|236
|2
|Rachael Archer
|234
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|175
|4
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|134
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|131
2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows
Episode 1 - 450 Class
Episode 2 - 250 Class
Other Links
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
Download the Pro Motocross App
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Hangtown Motocross Classic Race Center
Hangtown Motocross Classic 250 Class Entry List
Hangtown - 250 Entry ListSeptember 11, 2021
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|32
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|33
|
Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
Hangtown Motocross Classic 450 Class Entry List
Hangtown - 450 Entry ListSeptember 11, 2021
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|7
|
Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|KTM 450 SX-F
Grand National Cross Country Series
The Mountaineer GNCC
The Mountaineer GNCC Race Center
The Mountaineer GNCC Starting Rows
Follow
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Twitter — @ProMotocross
Instagram — @ProMotocross
Facebook — @AmericanMotocross
YouTube — @AmericanMotocross
Grand National Cross Country Series
Twitter—@gnccracing
Instagram—@gncc_racing
Facebook—@gnccracing
YouTube—RacerTV
Other Info
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Prairie City SVRA
13300 White Rock Rd
Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Motos — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Grand National Cross Country Series
Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve
2550 Jack Furst Dr
Glen Jean, WV 25846
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the Hangtown Motocross Classic.
Grand National Cross Country Series
Get tickets to the Mountaineer GNCC.
Track Map
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Grand National Cross Country Series
Animated Track Map
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Race Day Schedule
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Hangtown Motocross Classic Race Day Schedule
Saturday, September 11, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Rancho Cordova, California.
Grand National Cross Country Series
The Mountaineer GNCC Saturday and Sunday Schedule
Saturday, September 11, 2021 and Sunday, September 12, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Glen Jean, West Virginia.