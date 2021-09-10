Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Articles
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Articles
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Afyon
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Articles
Full Schedule

Cairoli to Lead Motocross of Nations Team Italy on Home Turf

September 10, 2021 8:25am | by:
Cairoli to Lead Motocross of Nations Team Italy on Home Turf

Hosting nation Italy has announced its three-rider lineup for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations: Antonio Cairoli (MXGP), Mattia Guadagnini (MX2), and Alessandro Lupino (Open). Nine-time World Champion Cairoli, who currently sits third in the FIM Motocross World Championship standings behind Tim Gajser and Romain Febvre, will compete in his 13th MXoN event (2004-2007, 2009-20011, 2012, 2014, 2016-2018). Lupino, currently ninth in the MXGP standings, is a seven-time competitor at MXoN (2010-2013, 2017, & 2018). Rookie Guadagnini currently sits second to Maxime Renaux in the MX2 standings and has two overall wins in his first full season racing the championship.

Cairoli is still searching for his first Chamberlain Trophy but the Italian trio will enter the event as one of the favorites alongside the defending champions Team Netherlands, who will field Jeffrey Herlings in MXGP, Roan Van De Moosdijk in MX2, and Glenn Coldenhoff in Open on September 25 and 26. 

All three Italian riders shared a photo together on social media.

Cairoli’s post translated to English reads:

“Italian team. Proud to represent the #magliaazzurra at the Motocross of Nations for the thirteenth time.”

Lupino’s post translated to English reads:

“We are a very strong team made of fantastic people. Proud to be a part of this beautiful team!” 

Guadagnini's post translated to English reads:

“Proud to represent Team Italy together with two great drivers at the next MXoN in Mantova."

Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer

Read Now
November 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now