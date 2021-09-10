Luke Kalaitzian | 11th overall

Racer X: Alright, Luke Kalaitzian, I think you went officially 6-13 today with that DNF, but you were up front both motos! You faded maybe a bit more than you wanted in the first moto, but the second moto you seemed to turn it around. How was your day?

Luke Kalaitzian: Yeah, first moto, I was just struggling gelling with the track. I don’t ride here much. I ride here, but I just was struggling with the bike and wasn’t gelling with the track. It was a bit of a bummer to drop back as far as I did, but the guys at Honda and Showa really helped out getting my bike setup for that second moto and I got a really good start. I made my way up from third to second and felt like I was running a good pace up there. I don’t know, I think at around the halfway point, the bike cutout over the finish and it sent me into the scariest endo I’ve ever been in. Once I collected myself and realized I was good, I just rode around the rest of the lap, and I was done after that. All in all, I got sixth in the first moto, so I would have went 6-2. I can’t complain about too much, I rode great. So, all in all, it was a good day.

What was the decision on using a 450 too? It is just that you’ve been riding it so you’re more comfortable with it?

Yeah, I don’t have a 250F! [Laughs] Yeah, I pretty much went from a 125 to a 450 last year. I did my first regional on a 125 and dabbled on the 450 and I ended up winning it. Then the following weekend I went and rode the 450 at Washougal and won both overalls for the qualifier and yeah, I just haven’t ridden a 250F yet.

So, what did you think about the longer motos? I know you only got to actually finish one, but what did you think about the heat and the intensity of it?

I wasn’t cooked, but I was just over it because I couldn’t go as fast as I needed to go. But the second one, I wasn’t even tired at the halfway point. It definitely was a bummer to not finish it because I think I could have inched up to Ryder [DiFrancesco]. You know, he was riding really well, but I definitely could have stayed second. So yeah, the longer motos definitely help. It gives more time for everyone to separate. It was nice not having 40 guys in the gate because we didn’t have all these lappers. But the longer motos are definitely the way to go.

What did you think about working with the coaches for the day, the media training, etc. What are you going to take away from today?

It was just a good experience to know what their input is because they’ve done it for so long and have all of this insight. So, it’s just a good experience to get your feet wet honestly. The format is a lot tougher than I think people think it is. We had two hours between motos so to only have an hour, that’s rough. But yeah, it was just a good experience to get to run the format and it was good.