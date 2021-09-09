With Ongoing COVID-19 Issues, Marvin Musquin Withdraws From Motocross of Nations

As the 2021 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) event edges closer and closer, more news of riders and countries are announced either as in or out for the event later this month in Italy.

On August 10, the Fédération Française de Motocyclisme (FFM) announced Team France would consist of Marvin Musquin (MXGP), Tom Vialle (MX2), and Mathys Boisrame (Open)—but today the team has been adjusted.

Today, the FFM announced Musquin has withdrawn from the event and the Red Bull KTM rider will be replaced by Benoît Paturel. Musquin was set to compete in his sixth MXoN as a member of Team France, but he the 31-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 recently and has been sidelined with issues.

Prior to the Ironman National, Musquin tested positive and had to sit out the tenth round. Now, Musquin will miss his third straight race as he will be sidelined for the Hangtown Motocross Classic this weekend. Paturel, who made his maiden Team France roster in 2016, will make his second MXoN appearance later this month.

Below is the full press release on the FFM website.