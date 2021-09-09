After a long season of racing, we are ready to wrap up the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Often the venue for the opening round, the Hangtown Motocross Classic is held just outside of Sacramento at the Prairie City SVRA Park. Organized by a group known as the Dirt Diggers, this facility is in its 52nd year of operation. It’s a staple of the NorCal motocross community and a fitting finale for America’s motocross tradition.

This track has undergone significant surface changes over the years, maybe more than any other track on the calendar. The base is extremely hard and slippery, almost concrete like when left to its own devices. If you want an idea of just how hard the base is, go back and watch any of the race footage from the 1990s or earlier. It was the resident hard-pack event of the season. In more recent times, softer soil has been added and mixed in attempt to add traction. Reviews are also mixed but as someone who raced this event many times in its hardest surface state, this version is much better. Is it perfect? No. Is it better? Absolutely.