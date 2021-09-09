Racer X Films: 2022 KTM 450 SX-F Garage Build
The KTM 450 SX-F is one of my favorite bikes to ride and race. In stock form, the 2022 450 SX-F has an easier to ride smooth roll-on power than other 450s in its class, and that lets the rider get on the throttle sooner through corners. The stock suspension is decent but needs some better lean angle front-end traction and more hold-up on the shock. Not all Garage Builds need to be extravagant, so I thought this month we’d build a machine strictly on what the bike needs in order to make it even more fun to ride and race.
Test/Text/Build: Kris Keefer
Video: Simon Cudby/Spencer Owens
Products & Services Used:
FMF
Titanium 4.1 Muffler System
WP/REP Pro Components
CV Fork Re-Valve (REP Spec), Trax Shock (REP Spec), 1mm Longer Shock Shaft, REP Knuckle/Rods
KTM
Factory Split Clamps
Vortex
ECU Mapped by XPR Motorsports
VP Racing Fuels
MR Pro6-HT Fuel
Pro Taper
EVO SX Race Bend Bars
Dunlop
MX3S Front Tire (80/100-21) @ 13.5 PSI
MX33 Rear Tire (120/80-19) @ 12.5 PSI
ZRT
Zero Resistance Aluminum Throttle
Twisted Development
Exhaust Flange
DR_GYTR_CE8U7052 Spencer Owens DR_GYTR_CE8U7057 Spencer Owens DR_GYTR_CE8U7060 Spencer Owens DR_GYTR_CE8U7062 Spencer Owens DR_GYTR_CE8U7064 Spencer Owens DR_GYTR_CE8U7068 Spencer Owens DR_GYTR_CE8U7073 Spencer Owens DR_GYTR_CE8U7079 Spencer Owens DR_GYTR_CE8U7083 Spencer Owens DR_GYTR_CE8U7092 Spencer Owens DR_GYTR_CE8U7100 Spencer Owens DR_GYTR_CE8U7101 Spencer Owens DR_GYTR_CE8U7118 Spencer Owens havoc_july_2-46 Dallas Dunn havoc_july_2-43 Dallas Dunn havoc_july_2-44 Dallas Dunn
ABOUT DECAL WORKS
Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.