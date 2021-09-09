The KTM 450 SX-F is one of my favorite bikes to ride and race. In stock form, the 2022 450 SX-F has an easier to ride smooth roll-on power than other 450s in its class, and that lets the rider get on the throttle sooner through corners. The stock suspension is decent but needs some better lean angle front-end traction and more hold-up on the shock. Not all Garage Builds need to be extravagant, so I thought this month we’d build a machine strictly on what the bike needs in order to make it even more fun to ride and race.

Test/Text/Build: Kris Keefer

Video: Simon Cudby/Spencer Owens

Products & Services Used:

FMF

Titanium 4.1 Muffler System

fmfracing.com

WP/REP Pro Components

CV Fork Re-Valve (REP Spec), Trax Shock (REP Spec), 1mm Longer Shock Shaft, REP Knuckle/Rods

repsuspension.com

KTM

Factory Split Clamps

ktm.com

Vortex

ECU Mapped by XPR Motorsports

xprmotorsports.com

VP Racing Fuels

MR Pro6-HT Fuel

vpracingfuels.com

Pro Taper

EVO SX Race Bend Bars

protaper.com

Dunlop

MX3S Front Tire (80/100-21) @ 13.5 PSI

MX33 Rear Tire (120/80-19) @ 12.5 PSI

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

ZRT

Zero Resistance Aluminum Throttle

zrtthrottle.com

Twisted Development

Exhaust Flange

td-racing.com