Now Live: Racers 4 Waverly eBay Auction
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—The Road 2 Recovery (R2R), in conjunction with MX Sports, has launched an autographed moto memorabilia collector's dream eBay auction, all to benefit Racers 4 Waverly. All proceeds will go to support the goal of developing a meaningful outreach plan to provide financial and operational assistance to the community of Waverly and its citizens, and to those who have suffered life-changing losses as a result of this tragedy. Waverly, Tennessee, nearby to Loretta Lynn's Ranch, suffered terrible flooding just a few weeks ago that resulted in the loss of life and property. The area has hosted the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship for 40 years. Auction funds will go exclusively to the community.
The auction is live now, with new items added daily. There are seven-day-long bidding options, five-day-long bidding options, and a few "Buy It Now" items. This is a staggering end-style auction, with the first item closing this Sunday, September 12, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.
Be sure to check the end date and bid often!
The items up for auction include autographed jerseys from American motocross' biggest stars, signed helmets, autographed raced-used plastics from the sport's most high profile teams, select products from well known industry companies, and much more.
Items will continued to be added through Friday, September 10, so check back regularly to see what else is available.
Additionally, exclusive Racers 4 Waverly stickers are available in an effort to show support for the cause. These limited edition stickers are expected to sell out, so act now!
To apply for assistance, contact Road 2 Recovery at lori@road2recovery.com or call (619) 339-5671.
For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:
- Facebook: @americanmotocross
- Instagram: @promotocross
- Twitter: @ProMotocross
- YouTube: AmericanMotocross