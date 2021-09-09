Round 12 of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at the Hangtown Motocross Classic. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – HAND | OUT

Comment: Anderson will miss the finale due to a broken hand sustained after the season opener.

Justin Barcia – HEAD, ELBOW, RIBS | OUT

Comment: Barcia will miss the finale due to bumping his head and hurting some ribs while practicing several weeks ago.

Adam Cianciarulo – ULNAR NERVE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo is out due to an issue he had with his ulnar nerve. He’s had surgery and is on the mend.

Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT

Comment: Osborne re-aggravated an existing back injury at Thunder Valley. He’s out for Hangtown.

Henry Miller – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Miller is out for the season after having surgery on his knee.

Marvin Musquin – COVID-19 | OUT

Comment: Musquin missed the Ironman and Fox Raceway 2 Nationals after testing positive for COVID-19. The hope was that he’d be back for Hangtown, but it didn’t work out. He’s out for the weekend.