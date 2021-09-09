“I shouldn’t say anything because I’ve made the same mistake,” said Herlings when asked for his view on the gift horse and whether the spill had more to do with the amount of pressure on the main riders in MXGP or a consequence of the track. “It is sometimes better to be in the hunt or a fight because you are fully focussed.”

The same protagonists re-emerged in the second moto, but the terrain was harder and slicker, and meant the riders were risk-assessing to a larger degree. Gajser was the more daring and secured his fifth moto win of the season ahead of Herlings and Cairoli.

There were three changes to the order of the top five in the championship as Herlings snipped two more points away from Gajser’s cushion. Despite having missed three motos due to a fractured shoulder blade, Herlings is in this, with the lead quintet are split by just 40, with Prado now in fifth, having started the day in second. “It’s interesting and really enjoyable to have nice races, nice battles,” reigning champion Gajser said. “We are five guys always starting at the front or coming through the pack. It’s a good championship and hopefully will continue like that.”

- Prado was 10th overall and thankful to be healthy as well as engage in another close run with immediate teammate Cairoli in the second moto. “I got kicked by a bump and then went into some others: these bikes are so fast that everything happened in an instant and I saw myself flying over the bike, which did a couple of flips,” he described of the spill and his plucky attempt to re-take a point, which was denied by just one position as he made 21st. “Luckily the handlebars were OK but it took me too much time to stand-up. I was feeling OK, if not super-comfortable. I tried to come back for some points, but they were too far. This class is so good; the guy in 19th was [Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Arminas] Jasikonis, who is a good rider. If you need to make up 30 seconds as well as overtake these guys, then it’s a big effort. I just came up short on the points and wasn’t too pumped about that.”

- Conspicuous by their absence were the factory Monster Energy Yamahas. Glenn Coldenhoff, Jeremy Seewer and Ben Watson were glad to see the paddock of Afyon in their rear-view mirrors with Seewer (dealing with Epstein-Barr) the highest ranked in 13th and Coldenhoff taking only one top ten moto result between the three all day. The Dutchman, Swiss and Englishman couldn’t find the right mix between feeling, set-up, starts and full fitness to trouble the top of the leaderboard. More than one senior Yamaha figure described the 2021 campaign as a “disaster” so far, with only two podium results to speak of. The travails for Seewer and Coldenhoff have thrown extra light on Watson’s plight to try and learn the class at a time when the competitive level is so high that it’s almost a deterrent. Thankfully Yamaha can count on a sterling MX2 program. Maxime Renaux and Vialle shared scorecards on Wednesday with the world champion earning the larger bonus thanks to his excellent second moto win over the Yamaha man as Renaux had to deal with a broken goggle lens. Still, the Frenchman’s seventh podium from nine allowed him to extend his series lead over KTM rookie Mattia Guadagnini who bagged his fifth trophy of 2021 in 3rd. The Yamaha’s outright speed and starting potential have seen the blue bikes become the closest competitors to the KTMs in the last two seasons. Afyon sits over 3000ft above sea level and the altitude robbed around 10% of general engine performance but the combination of the Frenchmen and the YZ and SX-F tech set them apart.