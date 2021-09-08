Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Articles
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Articles
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Afyon
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: MXGP of Afyon Highlights

September 8, 2021 11:55am | by:

Relive the best moments from the ninth round of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Afyon.

In the MX2 class, Tom Vialle returned once again topped the field in Turkey. The Red Bull KTM rider finished 2-1 as championship leader Maxime Renaux claimed second overall with 1-2 moto finishes. Vialle’s teammate Mattia Guadagnini finished 3-6 for third overall. After nine rounds, Renaux continues to lead the MX2 points standings over Mattia Guadagnini and Jago Geerts

In the MXGP class, it was Jeffrey Herlings claiming another overall win with 1-2 moto finishes. The Red Bull KTM rider claimed the victory over championship leading Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser (3-1 for second overall) and Antonio Cairoli (2-3 for third overall). Through nine rounds, Gajser continues to lead the MXGP championship over Romain Febvre, Antonio Cairoli, Herlings, and Prado.

Check out full results and points standings below.

MXGP of Afyon Results

MXGP

MXGP of Afyon - MX2

September 8, 2021
Afyon
Afyonkarahisar Turkey
Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France2 - 1 KTM
2Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France1 - 2 Yamaha
3Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy3 - 6 KTM
4Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France6 - 4 Yamaha
5Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia12 - 3 Husqvarna
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Afyon - MXGP

September 8, 2021
Afyon
Afyonkarahisar Turkey
Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands1 - 2 KTM
2Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia3 - 1 Honda
3Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy2 - 3 KTM
4Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France4 - 5 Kawasaki
5Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia5 - 6 GasGas
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France361
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy312
3Jago Geerts Belgium290
4Jed Beaton Australia266
5Thibault Benistant France261
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia355
2Romain Febvre France327
3Antonio Cairoli Italy326
4Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands321
5Jorge Prado Spain315
Full Standings
