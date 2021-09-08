Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Afyon
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Fox Raceway 2 Race Examination

September 8, 2021 1:55pm | by:

Dylan Ferrandis is your newly crowned Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and he accomplished the achievement one round early at Fox Raceway 2. We look at how determined Ferrandis was to make it happen, his immediately reaction to winning the title, and how Eli Tomac's incredible riding prevented him from sweeping the day at Fox Raceway.

We also look back at Justin Cooper's strange qualifying crash, Michael Mosiman's fall while leading but quick recovery, and Jett Lawrence's holeshot following a strange gate malfunction. All of that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

