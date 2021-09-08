2014: A slew of rookies moved up, with Ken Roczen as the 250SX West Champ, Eli Tomac as champ in 250 Pro Motocross, and Wil Hahn winning 250SX East. Roczen was outstanding, taking third in supercross with two wins and then he outdueled his Red Bull KTM teammate Ryan Dungey for the 450 National Motocross Championship. Hahn missed six SX races and all of outdoors with injuries. Tomac’s season was spotty, he made nine of 17 races in SX, and missed the first four rounds of 450 Pro Motocross. He won one national and finished fifth in points.

2015: Four major rookies moved up: 250SX West Champion Jason Anderson and runner up Cole Seely, as well as 2012 250 Class National Champion Blake Baggett and 2011 250 Class National Champion Dean Wilson. Seely was a solid third in 450SX but missed half of the rounds outdoors and took 16th in the standings. Baggett was fifth in 450SX points Baggett and fourth in motocross points. Anderson made 16 of 17 supercross rounds and took seventh in points and was sixth outdoors. Wilson tore his ACL early in supercross, which cut off most of his season.

2016: Marvin Musquin is the top rookie with seventh in 450SX points, five podiums and one missed race. Marvin took third in 450 Class of Pro Motocross and made every round. Justin Bogle also moved up, he finished 11th in 450SX points after missing three rounds, and was 16th in Pro Motocross.

2017: Both 250 Supercross Champions Cooper Webb (West) and Malcolm Stewart (East) moved up. Webb is part of the high-profile relaunch of the factory Monster Energy Yamaha team, but he his hurt his shoulder in supercross and missed five races. He takes 13th in supercross points with one podium, and seventh in points for Pro Motocross after missing four motos. Stewart doesn’t get a ride and has to build his own team for supercross only. He misses the first two supercross rounds getting his team going. His season-best finish is ninth, he takes 15th in points.