450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Articles
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
MXGP of
Afyon
Articles
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Articles
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Articles
Racer X Films: Scouting Moto Combine West

For the second straight week, the Scouting Moto Combine took place on Friday prior to a Lucas Oil Pro Motocross event. After the first round of the Combine at Ironman Raceway a week ago, it was time for the West version of the event with some of amateur motocross' top young stars heading to Fox Raceway. 16 different riders split off into coaching groups led by Broc Glover, Buddy Antunez, and Chad Reed that consisted of nutrition, fitness, and media training before the riders lined up for two 25 minute plus two lap motos. Ryder DiFrancesco topped the event for the second week in a row and we caught up with him, Chance Hymas, Hunter Yoder, Brock Bennett, Gavin Towers, Daxton Bennick, Luke Kalaitzian, and Noah Schuring afterwards to hear about their days.

Read Now
