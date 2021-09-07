Michael Mosiman found himself leading the first 250 Class moto at the Fox Raceway 2 National on Saturday and he looked comfortable in that role. An untimely fall was ultimately the end of his chance at his first career moto win, but he did well to get back to second. His starts are there, his speed is there, and it’s all coming together. Now at the end of his fourth full year as a professional, Mosiman believes it’s his time and he knows it. After his second place overall at round 11, he spoke with the media via Zoom about his day and his desire to finally win at the finale next week.

Michael, you showed a lot of speed in the first moto there. Got the start, to be up front for a change of pace for you. Showed that you could lead for a while. Jett kind of put pressure on you, then you had that little tip-over that kind of probably derailed things a bit, but then you came back. The comeback from that was very impressive. Then you get back up front again. You were in the mix in moto two. Another career-best outing for you, another real breakthrough season for you all in all. Talk about your day. Talk about that first moto and how that maybe changed things for you and how you’re feeling to close out the season with such a strong ride and another runner-up effort.

Michael Mosiman: It’s been a long season, indeed. Definitely some ups and downs. My day started off pretty good. I think second lap I hit most of all the jumps and got the track down pretty close. I felt good all day. I had good speed all day. I just felt really prepared, really confident. It just kind of was clicking for me. Got up front early. I was stoked on that. Honestly, into the corner I wasn’t the best but just made some quick moves and got in the lead and felt comfortable. I felt comfortable out front. I think that’s where I belong. Just getting some time up there was really nice. Unfortunate mistake for sure. I’m just not going to focus on the mistakes, really. I think there’s so many positives to take out of this weekend. I think just building on those positives. I want to win the last round. No joke. Everyone wants to win every race, but I think I’m set up really well to do that. Happy with the bike, happy with the team. We’re all gelling so well. There’s something going on there at GasGas right now.