Relive the best moments from the eighth round of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Turkey.

In the MX2 class, Tom Vialle returned to the center step of the podium with 1-2 moto finishes. Championship leader Maxime Renaux claimed second overall with 4-1 moto finishes and Jed Beaton earned the final spot on the overall podium with 3-3 moto finishes. After eight rounds, Renaux continues to lead the MX2 points standings over Mattia Guadagnini and Jago Geerts.

In the MXGP class, it was Jeffrey Herlings claiming his second overall win of the 2021 season with 1-2 moto finishes. Jorge Prado claimed second overall with 2-3 moto finishes and championship leader Tim Gajser’s 6-1 moto finishes gave him third overall on the day. Through eight rounds, Gajser continues to lead the MXGP championship over Prado, Romain Febvre, Antonio Cairoli, and Herlings.

Check out full results and points standings below.

MXGP of Turkey Results