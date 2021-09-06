With his second-place finish at Fox Raceway, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis claimed the 450 Class title of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship one round early. The #14 becomes the second French-born rider to win the premier class Pro Motocross title in the U.S., following in the footsteps of pioneer Jean-Michel Bayle who became the first French native to win the premier class title in 1991 (then the 250cc class). Ferrandis said last year his goal from a young age was to claim a 250 title in the U.S. but said on the podium in California on Saturday a 450 title was “more than a dream come true” because he never thought that would be possible. Now that he’s done it, he spoke with the media following the 11th round via a Zoom press conference.

Dylan, congratulations on the championship. It’s a pretty significant accomplishment when you look at it in terms of the sport in general. We haven’t had a French rider win this title in 30 years, with Jean-Michele Bayle. On top of that, it’s your first year in this division. You even said it yourself on the podium. You never dreamt of winning this championship. You always thought a 250 title was yours, that you deserved that, but you never really thought about a 450. You’ve even shocked yourself. It’s been an incredible year for you. You’ve just looked comfortable all season long. You looked like you belong. You just seemed to get better. We had our toughest weather conditions today and you didn’t lose a step at all. Talk about the season, what it’s been like to experience this to all of a sudden be a title contender and sustain it all season and to wrap it up here today. What has this season been like for you?

Dylan Ferrandis: It was such an awesome season. Like you said, I never really tried to think about this championship because for me it was something I never believed I could do it. I always train and try to be the best, but first season in 450, new team… I never really expected to win. So, for sure I was surprised all season with the result. Obviously today we had this goal of winning the championship, but you never know what can happen. All season it was a big surprise, and to finish like this, one round before the end, it’s so unreal. Honestly, it’s the best feeling ever. I was kind of hard emotionally because I put so much work on it that I just felt it was a normal week. We were on the amount of effort we put before to get to this point. I just felt almost like it was normal, but it wasn’t really. So, it just felt a little weird on the podium. I think tomorrow morning when I wake up, I will really realize what happened. It’s just great, great for me, great for all the people from Yamaha and all the people involved in the program. It was just really awesome. This track was really good today in Pala. I enjoyed the track conditions. I think the weather was really, really difficult for me today, personally. It was hard again. The last two rounds have been really, really hard for me. I think with the end of the season coming, it’s just hard for the body for everybody. We’ve seen so many riders being really tired the last few rounds. It’s true for me. After Ironman I was really tired, and again today after the first moto. I was really empty, and I had to dig deep in moto two to finish out front. Glad I did it.