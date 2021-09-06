Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
Upcoming
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
PulpMX Show Raffling Off a 2022 Yamaha YZ125, Proceeds to Racers 4 Waverly

September 6, 2021 10:50am | by:
We're giving away another motorcycle thanks to the folks at Yamaha! Racer X/PulpMX’s Steve Matthes has teamed up with Yamaha in order to provide another unique opportunity. PulpMX Show fans have can purchase a raffle ticket for the chance to win a brand-new 2022 Yamaha YZ125, where all of the proceeds will be donated to the Racers 4 Waverly relief. Just $25 per ticket and all proceeds go to Racers 4 Waverly.

Visit https://pulpmx.com/waverly/ to purchase your ticket!

*If the winner is outside contiguous 48 United States, they are responsible for logistical fees.

