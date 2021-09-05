Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
Live Now
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
Upcoming
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Full Schedule

Weege Show: The People Behind Ferrandis'

September 5, 2021 11:15am | by:

Jason Weigandt finds the people behind Dylan Ferrandis' amazing run to the top of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, including the sacrifices by his mechanic Alex Campbell, who had not seen his wife in months! Also, the unheralded Star Racing Principal Brad Hoffman. Also, it's all presented by Race Tech and Gold Valves, plus Race Tech's amazing engine services, the choice of privateers and even other engine builders. Go to RaceTech.com.

Read Now
