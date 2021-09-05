Watch: Fox Raceway 2 National Highlights
Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.
Check out the full highlights above and results below.
At the tenth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence earned his second consecutive 1-1 day in as many weeks. Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman finished 2-4 for second overall and Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper’s 5-2 just edged out Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda’s 4-3 finishes for the final spot on the overall podium. Jett Lawrence now has a 23-point lead over Cooper in the standings with only two motos (and 50 total points) remaining next weekend.
Fox Raceway 2 - 250September 4, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA United States
|2 - 4
|GasGas MC 250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|5 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|4 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|6 - 6
|Honda CRF250R
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|464
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|441
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|349
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|327
|5
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|307
In the 450 Class, Eli Tomac earned his second overall win of the season in a row with 2-1 moto finishes, once again edging out 1-2 finishes from Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis. And rounding out the overall podium was Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb, who again finished 4-3 for third overall. Ferrandis gained 12 points on Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen (who finished 3-6 for fourth overall) in the standings, and with the gap being 62 points (with only 50 remaining), Ferrandis officially claimed the 450 Class title. Ferrandis’ title comes exactly 30 years and one month after Jean-Michel Bayle became the first French native to win the premier class title in 1991.
Dylan Ferrandis with a big fist pump over the finish line. Align Media Dylan Ferrandis and the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team celebrate Ferrandis' 450 Class title. Align Media Ferrandis becomes the second French-born rider to win the premier class Pro Motocross title. Align Media Ferrandis celebrates with the fans. Align Media
Fox Raceway 2 - 450September 4, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|2 - 1
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|4 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|3 - 6
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|
Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|5 - 4
|Yamaha YZ450F
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|486
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|424
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|415
|4
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|342
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|316