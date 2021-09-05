Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Watch: Fox Raceway 2 National Highlights

September 5, 2021 6:40pm | by:

Video highlights courtesy of American Motocross.

Check out the full highlights above and results below.

At the tenth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence earned his second consecutive 1-1 day in as many weeks. Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman finished 2-4 for second overall and Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper’s 5-2 just edged out Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda’s 4-3 finishes for the final spot on the overall podium. Jett Lawrence now has a 23-point lead over Cooper in the standings with only two motos (and 50 total points) remaining next weekend.

Motocross

Fox Raceway 2 - 250

September 4, 2021
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States United States2 - 4 GasGas MC 250F
3Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States5 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
4Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan4 - 3 Kawasaki KX250F
5Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia6 - 6 Honda CRF250R
Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia464
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States441
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia349
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States327
5Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States307
In the 450 Class, Eli Tomac earned his second overall win of the season in a row with 2-1 moto finishes, once again edging out 1-2 finishes from Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis. And rounding out the overall podium was Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb, who again finished 4-3 for third overall. Ferrandis gained 12 points on Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen (who finished 3-6 for fourth overall) in the standings, and with the gap being 62 points (with only 50 remaining), Ferrandis officially claimed the 450 Class title. Ferrandis’ title comes exactly 30 years and one month after Jean-Michel Bayle became the first French native to win the premier class title in 1991.

  • Dylan Ferrandis with a big fist pump over the finish line. Align Media
  • Dylan Ferrandis and the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team celebrate Ferrandis' 450 Class title. Align Media
  • Ferrandis becomes the second French-born rider to win the premier class Pro Motocross title. Align Media
  • Ferrandis celebrates with the fans. Align Media
Motocross

Fox Raceway 2 - 450

September 4, 2021
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States2 - 1 Kawasaki KX450
2Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France1 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States4 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany3 - 6 Honda CRF450R
5Christian Craig
Christian Craig		 Temecula, CA United States United States5 - 4 Yamaha YZ450F
Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France486
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany424
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States415
4Chase Sexton
La Moille, IL United States342
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States316
