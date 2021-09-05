A little over three months after the season opening round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, we were back at Fox Raceway again for a second time this year on Saturday. Unlike late May, the Southern California summer was not as kind this time through for the contingent of Pro Motocross riders. With temperatures soaring into the triple digits on occasion throughout the day, it was clear riders were simply looking to survive the day.

Coming into this penultimate round of the championship, three riders in the 450 Class were looking at a different reason to survive. With Dylan Ferrandis on the verge of clinching the championship one round early, only Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, and Chase Sexton remained mathematically alive as they attempted to keep Ferrandis from clinching.

Chase Sexton then announced on Friday he would miss the Fox Raceway 2 National with an enlarged spleen, so it was down to just Roczen and Tomac. Roczen sat exactly 50 points back of Ferrandis, and if the Frenchman could outscore Roczen on the day, he would eliminate Roczen from contention going into the finale. Tomac’s situation was much more dire as he sat 71 points down to Ferrandis and needed practically a miracle to win the title.

Ferrandis was a winner at the opening round here at Fox Raceway back in May and even after his shock win in his first ever 450 Class start, it still seemed like the other championship veterans were going to have a lot more to say this summer. Ferrandis slowly dismantled that talk though throughout as he consistently landed on the podium with only two fifth place finishes as his worst all year while Roczen and Tomac struggled on different occasions.