Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post Race Show Ever from the Fox Raceway 2 National, as Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer break down the action. Then Weigandt and Steve Matthes catch up with Jett Lawrence, then Weigandt grabs Max Anstie to chat about his results and many more topics from the 11th round. Then Weigandt crashes the Dylan Ferrandis championship party to talk to the newly crowned champion, and talks with French native Stephan Legrand from LeBigUSA.com. Finally, Weigandt catches up with Brandon "The Brick" Hartranft to close off the day.

