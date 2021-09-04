Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Fox Raceway in Pala, California, for the 11th round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Welcome back to California for the final swing of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 2021. For the second time this year, the paddock invades Fox Raceway for the penultimate round of the series. This track is as local as local gets for many of the riders still based in Southern California as Pala, California, is just 15 minutes away from nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Many riders, team members, and personnel woke up in their own bed this morning and are ready for a good day of racing.

The track has been reversed since we came here last with the start going into a tricky right-left sequence and the rest of the track being run completely reverse. At the Moto Scouting Combine, the track shaped up fairly well but there are certainly a few big hucks out there, particularly right after the finish line jump.

Though this is a local track for many riders, the prep on National day is much different than what riders will experience on a regular practice day here and it often leaves riders a bit more baffled on setup than expected. With that said, this is familiar soil and the riders who know how this track will break down as the day goes on could benefit the most from the changes.

Temperatures are expected to hit the high 90s today making it another gruelingly long day at the races. Fitness will be tested and with the title fights having key turning points on the line today, this could be the round that ultimately decides it all.

In the 450 class, Dylan Ferrandis has an exact 50 point advantage in the championship entering today over Ken Roczen. Ferrandis can clinch the title if he simply out-scores Roczen today. If they remain at exactly 50 points apart, Roczen currently occupies the tie-breaker because he has more moto victories than Ferrandis so far this year.

Ferrandis is back where he won his first ever 450 Class National in his first start just a few months ago. This could be a historic day as Ferrandis looks to become the second Frenchman ever to win the premier class motocross title and the first Yamaha rider to do so since 2007.