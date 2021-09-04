Aaron Plessinger to Sit Out Fox Raceway 2 National, Hopes to Race Hangtown

Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Aaron Plessinger announced he will be out for today’s 11th round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Following a big crash at the Unadilla National in mid-August, Plessinger has continued to line up but has been going to the line banged up and unable to finish the day fully. At Budds Creek Motocross Park, Plessinger finished 38th in the first moto and then did not start the second moto. At the Ironman National last weekend, he finished sixth in the first moto but could only complete 11 laps in moto two before he pulled off. AP sits eighth in the standings heading into today’s race, but that will more than likely change because his teammate Christian Craig (who is back racing again today) is only eight points behind him, and Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS’ Joey Savatgy is 16 points back from the #7. Below is Plessinger’s full post.

“As much as I want to be racing today, I think it’s time I let my body heal a bit. I’ve tried to ride It out but The pain just isn’t really going away. The last two races have really weighed on me not being able to finish and I dont want to do that again so hopefully I will make It back for hangtown but for now I rest. Thank you everyone for all the support!”