450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Articles
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Articles
Live Now
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Articles
Live Now
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Group A Qualifying 1
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
250 Combined Qualifying
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Turkey
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
Articles
Full Schedule

Aaron Plessinger to Sit Out Fox Raceway 2 National, Hopes to Race Hangtown

September 4, 2021 11:20am | by:
Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Aaron Plessinger announced he will be out for today’s 11th round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Following a big crash at the Unadilla National in mid-August, Plessinger has continued to line up but has been going to the line banged up and unable to finish the day fully. At Budds Creek Motocross Park, Plessinger finished 38th in the first moto and then did not start the second moto. At the Ironman National last weekend, he finished sixth in the first moto but could only complete 11 laps in moto two before he pulled off. AP sits eighth in the standings heading into today’s race, but that will more than likely change because his teammate Christian Craig (who is back racing again today) is only eight points behind him, and Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS’ Joey Savatgy is 16 points back from the #7. Below is Plessinger’s full post.

“As much as I want to be racing today, I think it’s time I let my body heal a bit. I’ve tried to ride It out but The pain just isn’t really going away. The last two races have really weighed on me not being able to finish and I dont want to do that again so hopefully I will make It back for hangtown but for now I rest. Thank you everyone for all the support!”

Unfortunately, Plessinger joins a long list of factory riders out for today, including Jason Anderson (hand injury), Justin Barcia (banged up from a practice crash), Adam Cianciarulo (out due to arm surgery), Zach Osborne (out for the season with a back injury), Marvin Musquin (out following a positive COVID-19 test), Chase Sexton (a late scratch for today due to an enlarged spleen), and Dean Wilson (out with Epstein-Barr Virus).

