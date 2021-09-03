Jason Weigandt walks and talks through privateer island in this special edition of the Weege Show, presented by Honda Powersports and the Talon Side by Side. From Connor Olson, Nick Nisbet, and Brett Strallo, to Jace Kessler racing on Steve Matthes' bike with Paul Perijbinos on the wrenches, to Josh Varize getting picked up to race for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, we've got the stories from the trenches at Fox Raceway, round 11 of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross..