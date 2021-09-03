Results Archive
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Fox Raceway 2 National Preview Podcast

September 3, 2021 2:45pm | by:
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Fox Raceway 2 National Preview Podcast

Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the 11th round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Fox Raceway 2 National.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Fox Raceway 2 National preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Ironman National top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250 Class

Brandon Scharer (14-12 for 13th overall)| 100 points

250 Class

Ben LaMay (12-11 for 11th overall) | 100 points

Note: 100 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

