Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Fox Raceway 2 National Preview Podcast

Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the 11th round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Fox Raceway 2 National.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Fox Raceway 2 National preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Ironman National top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250 Class

Brandon Scharer (14-12 for 13th overall)| 100 points

Ben LaMay (12-11 for 11th overall) | 100 points

Note: 100 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

