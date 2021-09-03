The 11th round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, September 4, at Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT.
Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.
NBCSN will carry coverage of the second 250 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT and the second 450 Class moto starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.
The eighth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend for the MXGP of Turkey as the paddock heads to the Afyon Motor Sports Center in Afyon, Turkey. The MXGP of Afyon will take place on Wednesday, September 8, as well.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
Fox Raceway 2Saturday, September 4
- QualifyingLiveSeptember 4 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Moto 1LiveSeptember 4 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Moto 1LiveSeptember 4 - 5:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2LiveSeptember 4 - 6:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2September 4 - 7:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)LiveSeptember 4 - 7:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2 (Delayed)September 4 - 8:00 PM
FIM Motocross World Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of TurkeyWMX, EMX Open, EMX2t Races
Sunday, September 5
- MX2 Free/Time PracticeLiveSeptember 5 - 2:30 AM
- MXGP Free/Tim PracticeLiveSeptember 5 - 3:30 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveSeptember 5 - 5:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveSeptember 5 - 6:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveSeptember 5 - 8:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveSeptember 5 - 9:00 AM
2021 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|414
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|403
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|319
|4
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|307
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|300
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|439
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|389
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|368
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|342
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|278
FIM Motocross World Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|271
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|237
|3
|Jago Geerts
|235
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|214
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|204
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|270
|2
|Romain Febvre
|257
|3
|Jorge Prado
|255
|4
|Antonio Cairoli
|252
|5
|Jeffrey Herlings
|227
2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows
Episode 1 - 450 Class
Episode 2 - 250 Class
Fox Raceway 2 - 250 Entry ListSeptember 4, 2021
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|32
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|33
Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|7
Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|KTM 450 SX-F
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Saturday, September 4, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Pala, California.