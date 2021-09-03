Results Archive
How to Watch: Fox Raceway 2 and MXGP of Turkey

How to Watch Fox Raceway 2 and MXGP of Turkey

September 3, 2021 1:00pm
by:

The 11th round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, September 4, at Fox Raceway at Pala in Pala, California.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT.

Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

NBCSN will carry coverage of the second 250 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT and the second 450 Class moto starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

The eighth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend for the MXGP of Turkey as the paddock heads to the Afyon Motor Sports Center in Afyon, Turkey. The MXGP of Afyon will take place on Wednesday, September 8, as well.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Fox Raceway 2

     Saturday, September 4
    Fox Raceway at Pala
    Pala, CA US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      September 4 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      September 4 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      September 4 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      September 4 - 5:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      September 4 - 5:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 2 
      Live
      September 4 - 6:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 2
      September 4 - 7:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 2 (Delayed) 
      Live
      September 4 - 7:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      September 4 - 8:00 PM
      nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule
The Fox Raceway 2 National broadcast schedule.
The Fox Raceway 2 National broadcast schedule. Pro Motocross

FIM Motocross World Championship

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Turkey

     WMX, EMX Open, EMX2t Races
    Sunday, September 5
    Afyon
    Afyonkarahisar TR Turkey
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      September 5 - 2:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Tim Practice 
      Live
      September 5 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      September 5 - 5:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      September 5 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      September 5 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      September 5 - 8:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      September 5 - 9:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      September 5 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
MXGP TV Schedule

2021 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia414
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States403
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia319
4Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States307
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States300
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France439
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany389
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States368
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States342
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States278
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France271
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy237
3Jago Geerts Belgium235
4Ruben Fernandez Spain214
5Thibault Benistant France204
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia270
2Romain Febvre France257
3Jorge Prado Spain255
4Antonio Cairoli Italy252
5Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands227
Full Standings

2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows

Episode 1 - 450 Class

Episode 2 - 250 Class

Other Links

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Pro Motocross Live Timing

Download the Pro Motocross App 

2021 AMA Numbers

2021 Pro Motocross Teams

Fox Raceway 2 National

Fox Raceway 2 National Race Center

Fox Raceway 2 National 250 Class Entry List

Motocross

Fox Raceway 2 - 250 Entry List

September 4, 2021
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
18Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
32Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
33Derek Drake
San Luis Obispo, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z250
Complete Entry List

Fox Raceway 2 National 450 Class Entry List

Motocross

Fox Raceway 2 - 450 Entry List

September 4, 2021
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
7Aaron Plessinger
Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
14Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
17Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States KTM 450 SX-F
Complete Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Turkey

MXGP of Turkey Race Center

MXGP of Turkey Timetable

MXGP of Turkey MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Turkey MX2 Entry List

Other Info

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Fox Raceway at Pala
12799 CA-76
Pala, CA 92059

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Motos — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT

Tickets

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Fox Raceway 2 National.

Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The 2021 Fox Raceway 2 National layout.
The 2021 Fox Raceway 2 National layout. Pro Motocross

FIM Motocross World Championship

The Afyon Motor Sports Center in Afyon, Turkey, layout.
The Afyon Motor Sports Center in Afyon, Turkey, layout.

Animated Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Race Day Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Fox Raceway 2 National Race Day Schedule

Saturday, September 4, 2021

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Pala, California.

2021 Fox Raceway 2 National race day schedule.
2021 Fox Raceway 2 National race day schedule. Pro Motocross
