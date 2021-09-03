Dylan Ferrandis Can Clinch 450 Title at Fox Raceway 2 National

Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis has the Edison Dye Cup within reach. The French native is on track to become the first Yamaha rider to win the premier class title since 2007 (when Grant Langston won the title) and the first to win the 450 Class title in their rookie year since Ryan Dungey won in 2010 aboard a Suzuki.

The #14 has a 50-point lead over Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen with only two rounds (100 total points) remaining. If Ferrandis is able to leave round 11 this weekend at Fox Raceway at Pala with a 51-point advantage over second place, the title is his. If Roczen is able to finish with more points than Ferrandis and keep the gap under 50 points, then the #94 will keep the championship battle alive for the finale.

According to section 2.18 of the 2021 AMA Motocross rulebook, in the event of the tie at the finale, the championship winner will be determined “based on the number of moto wins during the series,” and will then turn to turned to the next step of tie breakers, as you can read below:

2.18 Championship Points

1. Class Championships will be decided based on total series points accumulated from each race. Riders will earn championship points for each race according to their respective official finishing position. Points will be awarded to 20th place per moto.

2. In the event of a tie for the championship, the winner will be determined based on the number of moto wins during the series. If the tie remains, the number of place finishes of 2nd, 3rd, etc., will be tallied until the tie is broken. If the tie continues to remain, the final moto finish at the last event will determine the champion.

3. In all other cases of ties for championship positions, the final moto finish at the last event will determine the final position in championship standings.

Entering the 11th round, Ferrandis (439 points) has six moto wins and Roczen (389 points) has seven moto wins, giving Roczen the upper hand (at the moment) in the moto wins category—that is if there would be a tie in points. If Ferrandis is able to pick up two moto wins tomorrow at round 11 (and get the full 50 points) then he will clinch the title one round early.

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac currently sits third in the standings with 368 points, 71 points back from Ferrandis and 21 points back from Roczen. Tomac sits 26 points ahead of Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton (342 points).