For the second time in 2021, the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is headed to Pala [Editor’s note: JT will forever and always only refer to this track as "Pala." No other names shall be uttered.] Back in late May, the series opened up at this southern California round. This track serves as a normal practice track for many riders in the series and likely the most comfortable surroundings that the series has to offer. Many riders will sleep in their own beds and go through their normal morning routine on race day. The main difference between the May opener and September’s penultimate round will be the conditions. The forecast is calling for a hot Saturday and it’s been an extremely dry summer in California to boot. I am expecting challenging conditions across the board both for climate and the track.

At the first round, the track was not an easy one to navigate. Soft and sticky in the morning, ruts formed and then hardened, becoming even more difficult to traverse in the afternoon. You can look for a similar scenario now but I do think the dirt will harden sooner and be fairly dusty by the second motos. More importantly, I’m very curious to see the differences in how the riders perform on the same track a few months later. The trends have changed pretty significantly since then, some riders improving and some backsliding. The picture is always clearer on the exact same track, though.