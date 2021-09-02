Round 11 of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at Fox Raceway in Southern California. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – HAND | OUT

Comment: Anderson broke his hand after the first race of the summer. He’s out for the weekend.

Max Anstie – COVID-19 | IN

Comment: Anstie, who is now asymptomatic, will return to racing this weekend after quarantining for the proper amount of days according to CDC guidelines.

Justin Barcia – HEAD, ELBOW, RIBS | TBD

Comment: Barcia has missed the last three nationals after hitting his head and hurting some ribs while practicing. At time of posting his status for the weekend was questionable.

Adam Cianciarulo – ULNAR NERVE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the summer following surgery to fix an issue with his ulnar nerve.

Christian Craig – BEAT UP | IN

Comment: Craig crashed hard at Budds Creek, and although he was able to regroup for the second moto, he sat out the following weekend. He’s back for Fox Raceway.