Fox Raceway Set to Host West Region Scouting Moto Combine

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—Following a groundbreaking first gathering of top amateur motocross talent in the East Region, the second phase of the inaugural MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, is set to commence as a precursor to the Maxxis Fox Raceway II National, Round 11 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Southern California’s Fox Raceway will host the West Region section on Friday, September 3, where another contingent of elite prospects have been invited to take part in this pioneering new program.

The collection of top A & B class riders that compose the West Region will be broken down into three groups, where they will be assigned to one of the three legendary riders that compose the combine coaching staff—AMA Arenacross icon Buddy Antunez, six-time AMA Pro Motocross National Champion Broc Glover, and former AMA Pro Motocross and AMA Supercross Champion Chad Reed. Their mentorship will provide insight into the many intricacies of the sport’s professional level, particularly on the racetrack, guiding each prospect to success during a pair of 25-minute-plus-two-lap motos.