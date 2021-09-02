Results Archive
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 11
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Exhaust Podcast: Riders Versus Teams

September 2, 2021 12:50pm
by:

With inside knowledge from the KTM team combined with Cooper Webb's post-race press comments from the Ironman National, Jason Weigandt breaks down the latest news. Webb has convinced the Red Bull KTM team to let him make major bike changes, and he has also left Aldon Baker's training program. Sometimes the right thing to do is let the rider go his own way and trust him—but sometimes, it isn't

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraCardo Systems, and OnX Maps.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Watch to the video podcast below.

