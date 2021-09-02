Obviously, this is a great move for you to be able to go onto a factory bike but is there almost a little bit of—I don't want to say disappointment—maybe bummed that you’re not going to be able to end the full year with the sponsors that have been with you this whole way through, with Thor and 6D and some of the others. Now you’ve got to go to Fly and probably wear an Airoh helmet, I’m assuming. Is that maybe a little bit frustrating that these last two rounds, those guys that helped you all the way here, you’ve got to jump ship a little bit?

It was kind of like a weird situation. It was almost like I thought about that. For me, I was kind of stoked for it. I was down to make this happen and make it work out, do whatever it took to make this official. My thought on it too was, I would hope that they’re happy and stoked for me to get this opportunity. Obviously, calling them and letting them know what was going on, they were super stoked about it. They were really, really happy for me. Super stoked about it. Obviously, doing it the right way is always the best way because I’m never burning those bridges, or anything like that. I will always have family with them. So obviously, after the season ends, I would eventually probably just go back to them. But for sure, switching everything head to toe, except for the goggles, it was kind of I guess I would say exciting in a way too, just to try something different and compare. I’ve never really worn any other boot other than Alpinestars. I’ve always seen Gaerne, and I know Gaerne is good, obviously. So, it’s kind of cool to get the opportunity to kind of switch everything up and just do something a little bit different. Kind of going back to the point where I was saying about testing a bunch of stuff, or testing bike stuff, or even testing gear companies. Just trying out new things. I’m stoked that I’m able to do that.

Fortunately for you, the last two rounds are going to be in your home state. This weekend is pretty much going to be a home race for you at Fox Raceway. So, there’s a lot of positives about not only jumping to a factory bike, but then obviously racing stuff that you’re a little bit familiar with. But what do you kind of envision being the toughest transition for you this weekend? Will it be jumping into new boots, like you were saying, or will it be trying to gel with the team that you haven’t worked with this year?

I’d probably have to say the toughest thing is maybe going to be the boots, I would have to say. It’s probably going to be the toughest thing, but I don't know to what extent. From what I can think off the top of my head, I would say the toughest gelling point is going to the new boots, because that’s like probably the main part of gear and comfortability and stuff. I feel like I’ll be able to gel with them really good. Obviously, I’ve never, ever ridden with Gaernes. So, I’m excited to try them out. Like I said, I know it’s a good boot and a lot of people wear it. I’ve never heard any negatives about the boot. So, I’m stoked to try it out these next couple days and bring it into the race. I would probably say with the bikes and since it’s pretty much the same setup—the plastics are a little bit different. There’s obviously little things that are different to the bike compared to my bike. Different motor mounts. Obviously, there’s a lot of different factory parts to it than my bike, which I’m super stoked to try out and test and find what’s comfortable for me going into this weekend. Also, like you said, these last two rounds being my home state, Pala, I ride all the time. So, I’m kind of stoked for the race to be a track I always ride at, because I feel like if it was maybe a track I’ve never ridden at, it might be a little bit more difficult to gel with everything and kind of be comfortable, but I think I’ll be comfortable either way. With it being a home track, it makes it that much better.

The last question I’d like to ask you is just who would you like to thank for helping get you to this point in your career?

I’d like to thank the Lord for keeping me safe, my mom and dad, my little brother, my grandma and grandpa, Jimmy Sloan, Free the Peeps, JimmySloan.com. Nate Ramsey, and just everyone that has ever supported me throughout my career. It’s a privilege for me to do what I love as my career and make it my job. They say, “If you’re having fun...if what you’re doing is fun, you don’t work a day in your life.” So, I’m just super grateful for everyone that has supported me to help me get to where I am today. There are so many names that I could name off for hours. Obviously, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team for giving me this opportunity to finish out the last couple rounds for them and to hopefully prove to everyone out there, show them what I can do on a factory bike and just hopefully really get my name up there in the top ten and get some good results and finish out the season strong.

Watch the full interview with Varize: